Karachi police arrest woman who threw toddler from 6th floor

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: A mother, who threw her newborn baby from the sixth floor of a building in Karachi, has been arrested by police. 

According to details, a woman threw her toddler from the sixth floor of a building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad No.4.

The police have arrested the woman, who is said to be a drug addict and mentally challenged. The lady is divorced and living in her brother’s house.

According to police, the woman will be checked by a psychiatric doctor۔

Read more: Karachi woman throws newborn from multi-storey building

In one such incident in 2021, a woman jumped off from a six-storey building along with a minor girl in Karachi after it emerged that she was locked in a room by her family over drug-addiction.

According to police, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-D of the city, where a woman in her early 30’s jumped off from the sixth floor of a building along with a two-year-old child.

Narrating the incident, the eye-witnesses said that the woman initially threw her mobile phone from the sixth floor, attracting attention from the passers-by.

