Karachi woman throws newborn from multi-storey building

KARACHI: A woman on Saturday threw a newborn baby down from a multi-storey building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, resulting in the latter’s death, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police arrested a woman for throwing her newborn baby from sixth floor of a building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

The police, in a statement, said that they were interrogating the arrested woman, whose “mental stability is questionable”.

They further said that neighbours have seen the woman, who according to police is also a “drug addict”, throwing her child down from the sixth floor.

“The woman will also be examined by a psychiatrist”, the police added in the statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that reports of women committing suicide owing to stress have emerged from parts of the country frequently.

In one such incident in 2021, a woman jumped off from a six-storey building along with a minor girl in Karachi after it emerged that she was locked in a room by her family over drug-addiction.

According to police, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-D of the city, where a woman in her early 30’s jumped off from the sixth floor of a building along with a two-year-old child.

Narrating the incident, the eye-witnesses said that the woman initially threw her mobile phone from the sixth floor, attracting attention from the passers-by.

She later threw the minor girl from the building who was caught by the bystanders. The people gathered at the building tried to stop her from jumping off the sixth storey, however, she slipped off the building while trying to come down from the balcony, eye-witnesses said.