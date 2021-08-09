Karachi police arrest serial killer after three years

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a serial killer in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, Peerabad Investigation Police have arrested the serial killer.

It has been revealed about the accused that he has committed three incidents of serial killing in three years. The police have made important revelations about the accused.

The accused Abdul Hakim had been committing serial killings and hiding for three years. The accused had shot and killed a citizen named Zaib in Qasba Colony last month.

The investigation team told the media that Abdul Hakim and his brother were also involved in the murder of Zaib.

Read more: Serial killer arrested in Punjab after 11 years of first murder

Hakim had poisoned a girl named Marina to death in 2018. Abdul Rahim and her father Abdul Hakim were arrested in the murder of Marina. The accused arrested in the case were sentenced to life imprisonment. Others were declared notorious accused. Zaib’s nephew Salman was killed. A case of murder has also been registered in Matta police station area of ​​Swat.

SSP West said that accused Abdul Rasheed and others had killed three persons out of family enmity. The accused along with his brother and accomplices had killed his uncle a few days back