Karachi: Police arrests citizen for beating, killing dacoit

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested a citizen for his alleged involvement in beating and killing of a dacoit in Gulshan-e-Maymar Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Maymar where the dacoit opened firing on the resident identified as Matiullah, leaving him injured.

However, the public managed to catch the dacoit, beat him and gunned him down.

Following the incident, the police arrested Matiullah whereas search for the person who was seen in the video while opening the fire on the dacoit, is underway.

In a separate incident earlier, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles.

As per details, dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely. After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the arrest of dacoits.

The law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation.