Karachi police, arrests, four street criminals

KARACHI: Sindh police conducted an operation at Karachi’s Bilal colony and arrested four suspected individuals, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in his statement claimed that all four arrested individuals were involved in street crime activities in the metropolis.

“The suspects used to open fire, if the victim resisted during robbery, and often used police caps during their criminal activities,” SSP maintained.

The accused had also robbed Special Branch official Tanveer, and snatched his mobile phone, official weapon and flee from the scene.

Tanveer’s mobile phone has also been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

SSP further added that the culprits used to sell the stolen mobile phones to Jehanzaib for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, adding that the buyer – an IT expert – used to change the IMEI [International Mobile Equipment Identity] of the stolen mobile phones.

During the raid, the police officials successfully recovered 15 stolen mobile phones, two Motorbikes, four pistols and laptop from the possession of the accused street criminals.

Earlier to this, Sindh police successfully apprehended four alleged street criminals in a raid conducted at Karachi’s Surjani town area on Sunday – June 25.

According to the police officials, the apprehended criminals are allegedly involved in various robberies across the metropolis.

The police recovered arms, mobile phone and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals, while the law enforcers filed a case against the arrested criminals and initiated the investigation to the case.