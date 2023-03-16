Karachi police arrests two ‘street criminals’ after encounter

KARACHI: As many as two suspected street criminals were arrested in injured condition during a police encounter in Karachi’s Korangi area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, a ‘gunfight’ was held between the ‘street criminals’ and the police at Awami Colony in Korangi.

Two ‘criminals’ named Saqib and Sajid were looting the citizens when the police encountered them, after which both the accused criminals were arrested in injured condition after the exchange of fire with policemen.

The police recovered pistols and a motorcycle was confiscated from the custody of the arrested ‘criminals.’

The SSP said arrested ‘criminals’ were wanted to the police in cases of dacoities and street crimes and several cases against them were registered in different police stations across the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachi Police apprehended two suspects after a chase near the Kati Pahari area in the district West of Karachi as they tried to escape after a robbery.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested in an injured condition while weapons were also recovered from their possession.

“The two alleged robbers looted a citizen and were escaping from the spot when a team of patrolling police intercepted them and after a chase, nabbed them near the Kati Pahari area,” they said.

The police have also recovered a pistol, mobile phone and cash from their possession.

