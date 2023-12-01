Karachi police bust four individuals in ‘fake robbery’ incident

KARACHI: Sindh police on Friday busted four individuals involved in the robbery of a van carrying engine oil on the Baloch colony bridge, ARY News reported.

On November 23, Tipu Sultan police station received information about the robbery incident allegedly involving two Sindh police officers.

The police swiftly conducted an investigation and arrested a total of four individuals including two police officers allegedly involved in the ‘fake robbery’ incident.

DIG East police, Ghulam Azfar Mahesar revealed in the investigation report that the driver, Imran, himself hatched the plan about the ‘fake robbery’ along with his colleague Nadir, to claim the insurance amount.

The report revealed that the two police constables Sheikh Ghalib and Naveed posted at the Anti-Riot Force South Police headquarters also assisted the driver in executing his plan.

The police after investigating the case arrested all the six individuals found guilty in the robbery incident.