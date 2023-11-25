‘Karachi police’ involves in another robbery incident

KARACHI: Another robbery incident was reported from Karachi, allegedly involving Sindh police personnel, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per initial details, the individuals wearing police uniforms looted a Suzuki loaded with a total of 110 cartons of motorbike oil – worth Rs 500,000 – from the Baloch colony bridge.

The laborer submitted an application to the Baloch Colony police station, according to which, three ‘police officers’ along with two individuals in plain clothes stopped the loaded vehicle on the Baloch Colony bridge.

The victim in his application stated that the police officers took them – the driver and his relative who was presented in the vehicle – to Chamra Chowrangi located in Korangi and were told to wait for the police mobile.

While, the remaining individuals took the vehicle loaded with goods and mobile, however, after waiting for an hour they walked from the location where they were dropped off by the ‘police officers’.

In his application, the victim further stated after a while, the vehicle was found abandoned at Korangi crossing – which was loaded with goods worth Rs500,000, while the goods along with the battery and the iron cage were stolen.