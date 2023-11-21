DSP Umair Tariq Bajari found guilty in Karachi’s Orangi Town heist

KARACHI: An under-training Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari, SSP South Imran Qureshi and two Shaheen Force officials have been declared guilty in Karachi’s Orangi Town heist, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

DSP Umair Tariq Bajari has been arrested by the Karachi Police West for his ‘direct involvement’ in the Orangi Town heist. DSP Bajari and his raiding team members were declared guilty after a high-level police probe.

کراچی: ویسٹ پولیس نے ڈی ایس پی عمیر باجاری کو حراست میں لے لیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/Lm5ppRfUWO — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 21, 2023

Police said that raids are being conducted to arrest other aides of DSP Bajari.

After the probe, the Karachi police department removed DSP Bajari from the post for his direct involvement in the dacoity, whereas, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi was removed from his position for exhibiting negligence.

Both police officers have been directed to report the Central Police Office (CPO). The action was taken in light of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West’s inquiry report.

The police party had looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from a house in the Orangi Town.

The DIG West submitted the inquiry report to the IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar, declaring DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, SSP South Imran Qureshi and Shaheen Force officials Khurram and Faizan guilty.

The DIG West recommended to lodge a case and departmental actions against the accused cops.

Three Shaheen Force officials were declared innocent as they were only following the senior officers’ orders.

According to sources, evidence surfaced that an under-training DSP of District South Police had been involved in the robbery in which around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold jewellery and other valuables were plundered from a house in Orangi Town.