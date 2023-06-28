Karachi: Police bust gang looting DHA homes

KARACHI: In a successful tip-off operation, the Clifton division police apprehended two suspects involved in a series of house robberies in the Defense and Clifton area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Ashraf alias Achho and Asif were allegedly leading a gang of thieves responsible for numerous thefts in the posh area of Karachi.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton, Ahmed Chaudhry, confirmed that the three Achho gang robbers are allegedly most wanted by the police.

During the operation, the police recovered a substantial amount of jewelry and other valuable items worth millions. The police also seized the tools used in the thefts from the possession of the arrested individuals.

SP Clifton emphasized that the gang consisted of three members, and one of their accomplices, Khurshid, was already serving time in jail for his involvement in similar crimes.

In a statement, the police official further revealed that the gang had been active in the robberies for approximately 16 years, causing significant losses to the residents of the area.

Notably, the robber gang was also involved a coastal area house where they managed to escape after looting over 100 tolas of gold.

Additionally, the accused were linked to a high-value robbery in Clifton, estimated to be worth over Rs 10 million.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the apprehended suspects had confessed to dozens of theft incidents in Defence and Clifton area.