Property investor murdered in Karachi ‘target killing’

KARACHI: A property investor has been murdered in Baghdadi Lyari, Karachi in what police have termed as a target killing incident, ARY News reported.

The police identified the victim as Irfan, who invest money in properties in different areas. He has several property disputes with people.

Police officials said that one woman and a man who was passing by also sustained injuries when the unidentified men opened firing.

According to the initial investigation, the reason behind his murder is the property disputes. The crime scene unit has reached the spot of the incident and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, five people including two women were killed in separate firing incidents in Karachi in the last two hours.

According to details, the shootings took place in Memon Goth, Surjani Town, Defence, and Municipal Town۔

Police officers said two people were killed when unidentified men opened fire at a car near a petrol pump in Gulshan-e-Surjani، The deceased was identified as Babar and Naseem۔

Separately a man was shot dead at a wedding ceremony in Malir Saudabad, he was identified as Muhammad Arsalan. The body was transferred to Jinnah Hospital۔

A woman died in an accidentally fired shot in Karachi’s DHA. The incident was reported in Defence Phase 6, Khayaban-e-Halal.