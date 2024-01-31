Karachi police bust gang stealing car panels

KARACHI: The local police in Karachi arrested three individuals allegedly affiliated with the gang stealing goods by breaking windows of vehicles, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, the police arrested the three accused from the Ahsanabad area of Karachi.

The DIG Nawaz Cheema claimed that the arrested gang members are allegedly involved in stealing LCD panels and other valuables from parked vehicles in Karachi.

Meanwhile, a car and three pistols were confiscated from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Last week, a suspect has been killed while another is arrested during an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to reports, the encounter took place between law enforcement personnel and robbers in Block 9 of Gulistan-e-Johar during which the police officials shot dead one suspect, while his accomplice was apprehended in an injured condition.

The police later recovered the weapons and looted mobile phones, and other items from the possession of the robbers.