21.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Karachi police bust gang stealing car panels

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The local police in Karachi arrested three individuals allegedly affiliated with the gang stealing goods by breaking windows of vehicles, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, the police arrested the three accused from the Ahsanabad area of Karachi.

The DIG Nawaz Cheema claimed that the arrested gang members are allegedly involved in stealing LCD panels and other valuables from parked vehicles in Karachi.

Meanwhile, a car and three pistols were confiscated from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Last week, a suspect has been killed while another is arrested during an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to reports, the encounter took place between law enforcement personnel and robbers in Block 9 of Gulistan-e-Johar during which the police officials shot dead one suspect, while his accomplice was apprehended in an injured condition.

The police later recovered the weapons and looted mobile phones, and other items from the possession of the robbers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.