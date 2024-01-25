16.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 26, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Karachi police kills robber, arrest accomplice in encounter

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A suspect has been killed while another is arrested during an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on Thursday, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to reports, the encounter took place between law enforcement personnel and robbers in Block 9 of Gulistan-e-Johar during which the police officials shot dead one suspect, while his accomplice was apprehended in an injured condition.

The police later recovered the weapons and looted mobile phones, and other items from the possession of the robbers.

Read More: ‘Notorious’ car lifter killed in encounter

Earlier in the day, Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi claimed to have killed a ‘notorious’ vehicle lifter in an encounter held at Baldia Town.

As per reports, the AVLC Karachi intercepted an individual named Kamran alias Langra who was considered a ‘symbol of terrorism’ in Baldia Town locality in Karachi’s Keamari distinct. The suspect was killed in an encounter with the law enforcers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.