Karachi police kills robber, arrest accomplice in encounter

KARACHI: A suspect has been killed while another is arrested during an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on Thursday, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to reports, the encounter took place between law enforcement personnel and robbers in Block 9 of Gulistan-e-Johar during which the police officials shot dead one suspect, while his accomplice was apprehended in an injured condition.

The police later recovered the weapons and looted mobile phones, and other items from the possession of the robbers.

Earlier in the day, Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi claimed to have killed a ‘notorious’ vehicle lifter in an encounter held at Baldia Town.

As per reports, the AVLC Karachi intercepted an individual named Kamran alias Langra who was considered a ‘symbol of terrorism’ in Baldia Town locality in Karachi’s Keamari distinct. The suspect was killed in an encounter with the law enforcers.