Karachi police chief blames non-natives for rising crimes in city

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob said that the majority of the persons committing crimes in the city are outsiders including those from interior Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media representatives, Additional IG Imran Yaqoob said that approximately 400,000 ‘professional’ baggers and criminal elements turn to Karachi during the Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr in Karachi.

He said that not only do these baggers pose a challenge, but criminal elements also take advantage of the festive atmosphere to commit crimes. Imran Yaqoob said that majority of the criminals in Karachi come from Balochistan, interior Sindh and other areas.

The Karachi police chief said that to address the rising street crime, there is a need expand camera coverage in Karachi. He suggested the installation of more cameras to enhance surveillance and aid in the identification of criminals.

He was of the view that the growing population of Karachi has made it increasingly difficult for the intelligence staff of police stations to effectively monitor everyone.

Imran Yaqoob further highlighted that the documented population in Karachi is relatively low compared to the actual population, estimated to be between 25 to 30 million people. “With such a staggering number, it becomes a challenge for law enforcement agencies to keep a close watch on all individuals,” he added.

The Additional IG said that the police devised a comprehensive security plan for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. “The plan aims to ensure the safety and security of the city’s residents during this festive period,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Karachi police chief said that the crime rate in the city has been recorded at 166 cases per day which according to him is less than one per police station.

Briefing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other participants of a meeting called to discuss the law-and-order situation in the city, Imran Yaqoob said that the crime rate in the other big cities of other provinces is higher than Karachi.

“But even then, the situation is being controlled through extensive checking, patrolling and intelligence.