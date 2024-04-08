Karachi police chief reveals statistics of crimes in city

KARACHI: Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob said that the crime rate in the city has been recorded at 166 cases per day which according to him is less than one per police station, ARY News reported.

Briefing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other participants of a meeting called to discuss the law-and-order situation in the city, Imran Yaqoob said that the crime rate in the other big cities of other provinces is higher than Karachi.

“But even then, the situation is being controlled through extensive checking, patrolling and intelligence.

The CM was further informed that a gang of criminals, operating from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is involved in kidnapping innocent people for ransom. Imran Yaqoob the police traced all the clues and data of the gangsters and would arrest them with the support of UAE authorities.

CM Murad Ali Shah appreciated the ‘hard work’ and dedication of the police department, stressing the need for a similar spirit in the future to make the city peaceful and liveable. The chief minister said that the police have been provided with the latest technology, weapons, and gadgets, which can aid in controlling crime.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has been asked to visit the katcha area (riverine) area to ensure the safe recovery of kidnapped persons.

Earlier on April 2, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon stressed the need for improvement in the criminal justice system to punish offenders especially those who commit street crimes in Karachi.

Speaking at an Iftar Dinner in Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the criminal justice system’s “flaws” are also a major contributing factor to the province’s rising crime rate, and that the police department alone cannot be held accountable for it.

“Police arrest robbers and others involved in criminal activities but they are released (by the courts). In all this situation, the police department is not the only one to be blamed,” the provincial police chief.