Karachi Police Chief orders stern action against aerial firing after end of Pak-India match

Karachi: Karachi Police Chief, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho on Sunday issued strict directions to all the police officer over the fears of aerial firing after the end of Pakistan-India match of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

The Police Chief said that the aerial firing will not be tolerated at all while he issued orders for immediate arrest of miscreant elements and lodging of cases against them.

The AIG said that a strict legal action will be taken over the illegal firing.

The police spokesman urged the citizens to avoid aerial firing and informed the police immediately on 15 police help line number.

The spokesman added that the aerial firing can cause lose of human lives.

Law and order situation in the city can only be possible with the cooperation of the citizens, the spokesman said.

On the other hand, Pakistan and India high octane clash of Asia Cup 2025 is underway in Dubai.

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan have given a normal target of 127-9 after 20 overs to India.

Pakistani batters could not fulfilled the aspirations of a big score against the arch rival India.