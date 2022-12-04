Karachi police encounter turns out to be fake, video surfaces

KARACHI: An alleged encounter of East Zone police in Sachal Goth turned out to be fake as a video showed cops handing over arms to the suspects, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A fake encounter of Karachi police of East Zone was exposed following the surfacing of a video in which the cops were seen handing over a pistol to the suspects.

East Zone police had earlier claimed that two suspected criminals were arrested in wounded condition after a gunfight besides claiming to recover arms.

The video showed the arrest of the accused men who were allegedly injured after being nabbed by the cops.

In December 2020, four Karachi police officials had been found guilty of staging a fake encounter and sentenced to six-month imprisonment by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Najaf, head constable Rana Tariq, Bagh Ali, and Sher Gopang, posted at North Nazimabad police station, had been taken into custody from outside the courtroom after the court pronounced the verdict.

The high court had also directed them to furnish a fine of Rs50,000 each. The fake shootout had taken place on August 22, 2018.

Prior to the verdict, the SHC had ordered the registration of a criminal case against a police assistant sub-inspector and four other police officials for allegedly killing two suspects in a fake police encounter.

According to the report submitted in the SHC, it was proven that the encounter was fake and the suspects were shot at a distance of two feet only. The shells found from the crime scene didn’t match with the weapons the police claimed to have recovered from the possession of the dead.

