Karachi police fire tear gas, baton-charge PTI protestors

KARACHI: Karachi police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors on the arterial Sharea Faisal on Friday, ARY News reported.

PTI workers in large numbers gathered at Sharea Faisal near FTC Fly-over to protest against the gun attack on Imran Khan during the long march in Wazirabad.

Heavy contingents of police force deployed at the arterial road to stop the advancement of the PTI protestors. Police officials tried to stop the PTI activists from holding their protest on the road.

The PTI workers refused the police call and started advancing on the Sharea Faisal after removing barricades.

Later, the police started baton-charge and fired tear gas shells in an effort to disperse the PTI workers near Regent Plaza. The police officials also carried out aerial firing to stop the PTI workers.

Many women and children were affected by the tear gas shelling. Several PTI workers including women were arrested by the Karachi police.

PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar got injured due to a stampede after the police baton-charge. MPA Raja Azhar told ARY News that he sustained injuries during police shelling and he was being shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

PTI stages countrywide protests

The political party’s supporters are staging country-wide protests today against the gun attack on Imran Khan during the long march.

Yesterday, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at the Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad during the party’s long march.

ملک کے مختلف شہروں میں عمران خان پر حملے کیخلاف عوام کا شدید احتجاج! #ARYNews pic.twitter.com/AOYVbFR4ZL — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 4, 2022

A massive protest demo is being held at Faizabad where hundreds of PTI supporters blocked all the roads leading to the federal capital by burning tyres and placing other obstacles.

The Islamabad police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton-charge to disperse supporters of PTI who were staging a protest demonstration.

Islamabad police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton-charge to disperse PTI protestors.

Comments