Karachi: Police foil bid to smuggle urea to Afghanistan

KARACHI: Mochko police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle urea fertilizer to Afghanistan and driver of the coach in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemar, Fida Hussain Janwri, the Mochko police during checking of a passenger coach found 150 bags of urea being illegally smuggled to Afghanistan via Balochistan.

The driver of the coach has been arrested and handed over to the Pakistan Customs officials.

It must be noted that a meeting with the federal secretary interior in the chair was held to devise a strategy to foil smuggling of urea, sugar and wheat.

The meeting was attended by law enforcement agencies officials, while DIG CIA attended the meeting on behalf of IG Sindh Mushtaque Mahar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that the elements that were found involved in creating an artificial shortage of urea to be dealt with iron hands.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the demand and supply of fertilisers. He had said that Pakistan is producing 25,000 tons of urea daily which is enough to meet its needs.

