Elements involved in artificial shortage of urea to be dealt with iron hands: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that the elements who were found involved in creating an artificial shortage of urea to be dealt with iron hands, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad today to review the demand and supply of fertilisers. He said that Pakistan is producing 25,000 tons of urea daily which is enough to meet its needs.

The premier said the country had produced record bumper crops of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and maize last year. He said the farmers had earned an additional 822 billion rupees in the fiscal year 2020-21 due to the government’s agriculture friendly policies.

PM Khan said the increased income has resulted in the higher purchase of urea by farmers. Imran Khan said the government is focusing on providing an adequate amount of fertiliser for maximum production of wheat to ensure food security in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps for efficient management of the urea supply chain for Rabi crops.

Moreover, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, while addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and the fertilizer companies’ owners today, ruled out the shortage of Urea in the country, assuring additional supplies will be started from Monday next.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that at present about 350,000 bags of urea are being produced on a daily basis which will be enhanced to 440,000 bags from January 10th.

He detailed that two million bags of urea have been procured from China and if the need arises, more procurement will also be made. Bakhtiar added that additional urea stocks of 4.4 million bags and 8.2 million bags will be available in the months of February and March respectively.

The minister asked the farmers to refrain from panic buying and purchasing the fertilizer as per their requirements.

Earlier on January 3, PM Imran Khan had directed all the provincial chief secretaries to take effective steps for the availability of urea by checking its illegal transportation to neighbouring countries.