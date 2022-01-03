Check illegal movement of urea, PM Imran Khan tells provinces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed all the provincial chief secretaries to take effective steps for the availability of urea by checking its illegal transportation to neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan.

During a meeting on the Agri Transformation Plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that administrative steps are being taken against individuals involved in creating artificial shortage of fertilisers.

He said agriculture in Pakistan will be revolutionised with the introduction of better mechanisation tools and ICT-enabled extension services. “Olive cultivation and shrimp farming on commercial scale are need of the hour to ensure food security in the country. It will also help in improving exports”, he stressed.

The PM Imran Khan reiterated that the launch of Kissan Card will facilitate farmers to buy machinery and agriculture inputs. Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to establish centres of excellence in Punjab and KP for research in major crops like cotton, wheat and rice.

He also directed the authorities to set up calf-raising centres and introduce better artificial insemination techniques for the growth of livestock and the improvement of milk production in the country.

