‘Ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of urea to reach Pakistan on February 10’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said that the first cargo ship carrying urea will reach Pakistan on February 10 from China days after the country faced a shortage of it, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the import of 150,000 tonnes of fertilizers from China.

ای سی سی نے چائنہ سے ڈیڑھ لاکھ ٹن کھاد درآمد کرنے کی منظوری دی ہے۔ 50ہزار ٹن کھاد کا پہلا جہاز10فروری کوپہنچے گا۔جنوری سے6لاکھ ٹن مقامی کھاد بھی مارکیٹ میں آنا شروع ہوجائے گی۔ عالمی منڈی میں بہت زیادہ قیمت کے باوجود ہمارے کسان کو کھاد کی کمی کا سامنا نہیں ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 6, 2022



“The first cargo ship carrying 50,000 tonnes of fertilizer will reach the port by February 10,” he said and added that the 600,000 tonnes of local fertilizer will also be available in the market from January.

He said that despite a hike in prices of urea in the international market, the farmers will not face a shortage of it in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also directed all the provincial chief secretaries to take effective steps for the availability of urea by checking its illegal transportation to neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan.

During a meeting on the Agri Transformation Plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that administrative steps are being taken against individuals involved in creating an artificial shortage of fertilisers.

