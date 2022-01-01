Karachi police helpline flooded with bogus, prank calls

KARACHI: The Karachi police helpline, Madadgar-15, received as many as 25,05,331 calls in the year 2021, of which about 642,000 turned out to be either bogus or prank calls.

According to an annual report of the police helpline released today, the Karachi police acting on 152,000 calls arrested 701 suspects in a timely manner and seized 153 pistols and 40 replica guns.

In addition to that, 168 stolen/snatched bikes and other valuables of citizens were recovered.

It said the police’s average response time to calls made to Madadgar-15 was seven to ten minutes.

A police official advised the people to make calls to the helpline only in case of any emergency.

