Karachi police release safety advisory for schools, seminaries

KARACHI: In light of the recent surge in child kidnappings in Karachi, police have issued a new set of guidelines for schools and seminaries (Madrasa) to ensure children’s safety, ARY News reported.

According to the guidelines issued by Karachi police, children should not be allowed to leave with anyone other than their parents.

The advisory also urges parents not to send their children to school or seminaries alone, emphasising the need for supervision during travel.

Earlier, a shocking attempt to abduct a young girl in Korangi’s Bhatai Colony was thwarted after the girl and a woman shouted for help, causing the kidnappers to flee.

The incident took place in Sector D, and CCTV footage of the incident has now been shared.

The video shows a woman walking with the girl on the street when two men on a motorcycle approach them.

One of the men gets off the bike and tries to grab the girl, but she quickly pulls away and starts shouting. The woman also begins calling for help, which makes the kidnapper back off.

Hearing the noise, the man on the motorcycle rushes back, and both men quickly drive away from the scene.

Reports say the kidnapper had threatened the girl, telling her he would cut off her finger if she didn’t cooperate.

The police are now looking into the incident, with the SSP of Korangi confirming that an investigation is ongoing based on the family’s statement.

Legal action is being taken, and the authorities are working to find the suspects involved in this frightening attempt.

This recent attempt has raised questions about the performance of police, as they have been unable to find the culprit behind the kidnaping and death of a minor named Sarim, who went missing from the vicinity of his apartment block in New Karachi.

Similarly, the Karachi police have yet to trace the two minor children who were kidnapped from the Garden West area almost a week ago.

Police remain clueless in the case of 5-year-old Aaliyan and 6-year-old Ali, despite the emergence of CCTV footage of the kidnapping which shows a man and woman on a motorcycle accompanied by both children who appear to be in a semi-conscious state.