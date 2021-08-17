Karachi police lodge FIR on mini-truck cracker attack killing 13 of family

KARACHI: Police have Tuesday booked the case against unidentified assailants in Mawach Goth mini-truck cracker attack that claimed 13 lives late last week as the country marked its 75th independence day, ARY News reported.

The complainant to lodge the case is the head of the family Mairaj Muhammad Khan who said his family returned after they atteneded the their daughter’s wedding event.

Sections of terrorism act, explosive acts and other charges have been included in the case, the police of Madina Colony station said.

Protestors have staged sit-ins today in Baldia Town claiming the terrorism claimed lives of 13 innocent people and demanded the government bring the culprits to the law and serve justice.

