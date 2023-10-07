Karachi police nab ‘mastermind’ who hired hitmen from KP

KARACHI: A significant development came to light in the case of killing two persons at a state agency in Karachi’s Malir area, the person who allegedly hired hitmen was arrested, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) – Zahida Parveen in a statement said that the accused – Zarif Khan – allegedly tasked the assassins to kill Ali Raza and his father Zawar Khokhar, however, Ali Raza left the estate agency five minutes before the incident occurred.

The hired killers mistakenly murdered Azhar Gul Jokhio, believing he was Ali Raza.

Two and a half years ago, Ali Raza Khokhar was acquitted in the murder case of Musa Khan’s son, in order to avenge his son’s murder, the father of the deceased son rooted a plan with his son-in-law Zarif Khan.

As per SSP, Musa Khan’s son-in-law Zarif Khan hired and brought two killers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Karachi on September 10.

Meanwhile, the police started the search operation to apprehend Musa Khan, his other son – Shabbir, and two assassins who were identified as Haji Akbar and Tariq Afridi from Jamrud, KP.