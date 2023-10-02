Karachi man guns down two in less than 9 seconds

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a man gunned down two persons in less than nine seconds in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi where a suspect entered into a real state agency office, took the phone from one person and left after killing both of them.

Moreover, the CCTV footage of the brutal incident shows 12 bullets fired on both the victims whereas the suspect’s face is also clearly visible in the footage.

Earlier, unidentified assailants gunned down a policeman in Allahdad Ground near Sharafi Goth in Karachi.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the martyred policeman who was identified as Zahid was deployed in Security Zone

Unidentified assailants who were riding on a motorcycle opened fire on him, rangers and police personnel have reached the spot of incident.

In a separate incident, a police officer was martyred by the firing of unidentified assailants in Karachi’s SITE area. The officials said that the police officers tried to stop the suspects on motorcycles but they opened fire at them.

Two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

According to hospital sources, one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries on the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital. “Two cops are being treated for serious wounds,” they said.