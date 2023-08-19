Policeman shot dead in Karachi firing

KARACHI: Unidentified assailants on Saturday gunned down a policeman in Allahdad Ground near Sharafi Goth in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that martyred policeman who was identified as Zahid was deployed in Security Zone

Unidentified assailants who were riding on a motorcycle opened fire on him, rangers and police personnel have reached the spot of incident.

Earlier, a police officer was martyred by the firing of unidentified assailants in Karachi’s SITE area. The officials said that the police officers tried to stop the suspects on motorcycles but they opened fire at them.

According to the SSP statement, the head constable received a bullet in the neck, whereas, another police official sustained wounds.

In a separate incident, two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

According to hospital sources, one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries on the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital. “Two cops are being treated for serious wounds,” they said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspector Saeed and Gohar.