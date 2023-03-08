Unidentified assailants kill police constable in Karachi

KARACHI: A police officer was martyred by the firing of unidentified assailants in Karachi’s SITE area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain said that the police officers tried to stop the suspects on motorcycles but they opened fire at them.

According to the SSP statement, the head constable received a bullet in the neck, whereas, another police official sustained wounds.

SSP Keamari said the assailants will be arrested soon.

Hussain said that it would be too early to say whether the accused were street criminals or terrorists.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and asked for an immediate report from AIG Karachi. He also directed the arrest of the killers immediately.

Earlier in the day, the armed men involved in mugging citizens at the Bahria traffic signal in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) were arrested after an alleged encounter.

The CCTV footage of the mugging incident went viral on social media that showed them looting the citizens in broad daylight in DHA.

The two street criminals were arrested by the District South Police late Tuesday night after an encounter.

