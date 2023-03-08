Armed men involved in DHA mugging arrested

KARACHI: The armed men involved in mugging citizens at the Bahria traffic signal in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) were arrested after an alleged encounter, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage of the mugging incident went viral on social media that showed them looting the citizens in broad daylight in DHA.

The two street criminals were arrested by the District South Police late Tuesday night after an encounter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Asad Raza said that the muggers were arrested by the civil lines police after a gunfight. He added that both the dacoits were injured during the encounter and had been shifted to the hospital for first aid.

As per SSP South, the arrested accused were identified as Zeeshan and Saeed, residents of Sultanabad.

READ: CCTV VIDEO SHOWS YEAR’S BIGGEST ROBBERY IN KARACHI

Moreover, the police have recovered stolen mobile phones, pistols and a motorcycle have been the possession of the muggers.

The SSP revealed that both robbers are wanted in several robbery cases and were released on bail, adding that the accused robbers were further investigated in police custody.

Earlier this month, Eight armed robbers took away cash and gold ornaments worth more than Rs7 million from a house in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area.

According to details, eight armed robbers broke into the house of a businessman in Karachi’s Scheme 33 area and took the family hostage at gunpoint.

The police said some robbers stood guard over the hostage family, others ransacked the house and looted Rs90,000 in cash 35 tolas of gold worth over Rs7 million and a 9mm pistol.

Comments