Karachi: Police nabs gang of four for unlocking, selling stolen phones

Karachi: Sindh police on Tuesday arrested a gang of four for unlocking and selling stolen mobile phones from Bilal colony, ARY News reported.

The detained confessed to over 100 incidents across the city, the police said.

According to details, the police conducted a raid in the Bilal Colony area of Karachi and arrested four phone people who used to unlock stolen phones with the help of their software engineer member of the gang, and then sell the mobile phones.

The detained have been identified as Nadeem, Ghafoor, Asif and Shani. The police have recovered arms and ammunition, computer, laptops, mobile phone and a motorbike from the robbers.

Nadeem confessed amid the detention that he used to pay Rs1000 to unlock a phone and Rs5000 for changing the IMEI of stolen phones. While Shani confessed to purchasing stolen mobile phones from other dacoits for Rs15000-20,000.

