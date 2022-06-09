Karachi: Three robbers killed in police encounter

Karachi: Three robbers were killed in a police encounter on Monday in Orangi Town area of Karachi, while a policeman was injured, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, police spotted three robbers in Orangi town’s 11:30 area when they were looking for their next target. The robbers opened fire at the police when they saw them chasing them, and the police fired back, killing the three robbers.

The police told that all three of the robbers died on the spot, bodies were transferred to a nearby hospital. However, they have not identified yet, they added.

The police recovered two pistols and a motorbike from the robbers, which have been reported to the CPLC.

Robbery and theft cases have been on a rise in the metropolitan for the past few weeks.

Earlier, on May 29, CCTV footage of two robbers looting school students in Karachi’s Korangi area had surfaced.

The school students were robbed near Maki Masjid in Karachi’s Korangi No 6 at 8:30 AM on Saturday. CCTV footage of the robbery has been acquired by ARY News.

In another incident in May, a pregnant woman was shot at by thieves during the Eidul Fitr holidays in Karachi. The sad incident took place in the New Karachi area where robbers opened fire on a pregnant woman.

