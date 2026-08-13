KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were killed in a police encounter near Dua Chowk in Sector 5-F of New Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting police.

According to SSP Imran Khan, the suspects were robbing a citizen of his mobile phone when police officers arrived at the scene.

The suspects opened fire at the police upon seeing the officers, prompting police to return fire, the SSP said. Both suspects were killed at the scene.

Police said a weapon, motorcycle and a stolen mobile phone were recovered from the suspects. The deceased suspects were identified as Riaz and Babu, according to a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the two suspects were riding a motorcycle when police signalled them to stop. They allegedly opened fire on the officers and were injured in the ensuing exchange of fire.

Police said the suspects’ criminal records were being checked to determine whether they were involved in other offences.

Read more: Dr Akash murder: Three suspects killed in alleged Karachi police encounter

Earlier, Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Dr. Akash were killed in an alleged police encounter in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Akash was killed during the robbery in Karachi’s Frere area after resisting the suspects’ attempt to snatch the cash, police said. Investigations are continuing to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

According to police, the incident took place in Umar Brohi Goth, located in the Gulshan-e-Memar area, where personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) reportedly exchanged fire with the suspects. One police officer was also injured during the operation.

Police said the three men killed in the encounter were the same suspects arrested in the Dr. Akash murder case.

Their arrests had previously been announced by DIG South Asad Raza during a press conference.