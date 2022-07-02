Saturday, July 2, 2022
Karachi: Police officer demands two goats and a cow as bribe

Karachi: A police officer from Ferozabad police station in Karachi reportedly demanded two goats and a cow from a citizen as a bribe, ARY News reported.

According to details, a Ferozabad citizen has alleged a police officer demanding two goats and a cow as a bribe to investigate a case. The citizen had reported a case of shooting at his house some days back, reports.

The citizen claims that the Station House in charge of the police station demanded two goats and a cow as bribes to investigate the shooting. The case of the firing was registered on June 23, 2022.

Also Read: Man attempts suicide after being demanded bribe for father’s dues

In another incident in November 2021, a man attempted suicide in the Dadu district of Sindh province after the provincial education officials demanded a bribe from him for clearing his deceased father’s retirement dues.

He later said that his father was a primary school teacher and died on duty. “I approached the education officials for the release of my father’s pension-related dues, however, the DEO primary schools and a taluka official are demanding bribe for it,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, district education officer (DEO) primary schools refused to comment on the matter.

