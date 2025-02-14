web analytics
Friday, February 14, 2025
KARACHI: Police personnel clash outside Model Police Station

By Nazir Shah
|

KARACHI: An awful incident unfolded outside Karachi’s Model Police Station on Shahrah-e-Faisal, where two policemen engaged in a physical altercation. The incident was captured on video and has gone viral.

According to reports, the clash occurred when a policeman in plain clothes attempted to enter the police station, sparking a heated argument with another cop. The altercation turned violent, with one cop slapping the other, who retaliated in kind.

Colleagues intervened to separate the two cops, repeatedly reminding them that they were both members of the police force. Despite this, the policeman r who was slapped claimed to have been injured and vowed to file a complaint.

Read More: Traffic police personnel caught on camera taking bribe

An inquiry into the incident has been launched, and the police officer involved has been suspended. The incident raises concerns about discipline and professionalism within the police force.

