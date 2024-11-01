Traffic police personnel caught on camera taking bribe

KARACHI: A traffic police personnel was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a citizen at Karachi’s Surjani Chowrangi.

The traffic policeman was supposed to issue a challan (fine) against the citizen for not wearing a helmet and improper number plate. Instead, the citizen paid Rs. 200 to avoid the Rs. 1,500 fine and filmed the incident.

In the video, the traffic police personnel can be seen receiving the money from the citizens instead of issuing the challan.

Earlier in a similar incident in Lahore, a customs officer was suspended after a video of his demanding bribe from a passenger went viral, ARY news reported.

In the video, the customs officer, Imran, can be seen demanding a bribe from a passenger at the Lahore airport.

Read More: Karachi traffic cop caught on camera taking bribe

The customs officer was demanding $100 from a Canada-bound passenger, who was carrying $9,500. He threatened the passenger with seizing all his money in case of denial.

According to customs law, passengers cannot take $9,500 dollar abroad.

The video of the incident went viral after which the deputy collector customs suspended the officer and directed him to report to the headquarters.