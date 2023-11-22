Police recover bullet riddled body of woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police recovered a bullet-riddled body of a woman from a graveyard located in Kasbah Colony, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per the initial investigation, the police stated that the woman was identified as 35-year-old Naseeb Taj wife of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Karachi’s Kasbah colony.

The police in its probe disclosed that the incident initially seemed like an honor killing, revealing that the victim was murdered by her son-in-law and her husband.

According to the authorities, the deceased was taken out of the house by her son-in-law and the accused Abdul Rehman shot and killed his wife in the graveyard and fled from the scene, meanwhile, the police officials are conducting raids to arrest the accused culprits.

