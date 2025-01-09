Karachi police remain clueless in missing madrassa student case

KARACHI: The police continue their search for the seven-year-old madrassa student, Sarim, who went missing from the North Nazimabad area about 48 hours ago, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The whereabouts of Sarim remained unknown and despite extensive efforts, there has been no sign of the missing child.

The father of the child received some suspicious calls and messages from unknown numbers, with some demanding the online transfer of money and one caller asking for the child’s picture. He sent a picture to that number which went switched off.

Police have traced the unknown numbers operating from various cities in Punjab and Balochistan, but all those don’t appear to be connected to the case.

Police also conducted a search operation in the apartment and surrounding areas, but so far, no clues have turned up.

The police have expressed the possibility that Sarim might have gone with an acquaintance as no evidence of resistance or noise has not been found.

The family also noted that while the apartment complex has CCTV cameras installed, but they were non-operational at the time due to a power outage. Police have registered an FIR of the missing child fearing abduction.

The madrasa teacher stated that Sarim had left with his elder brother after finishing his lesson. However, the family claims that while the elder brother returned home, Sarim did not.

According to the FIR filed by the family, Sarim went to a madrasa located within the apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon but did not return.

Speaking to ARY News, Sarim’s mother tearfully appealed, saying, “Whoever has taken my son, please return him.”

She added that both her sons went to the madrasa together, but only the elder one came back.