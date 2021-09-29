Karachi police resolve murder case of retired school teacher

KARACHI: The police department has resolved the murder case of a retired school teacher in Karachi’s Baldia Gulshan-e-Ghazi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police resolved the murder case of the resident of the Paposh area who was a retired school teacher named Ehsanul Haq. Ehsanul Haq had been murdered by unidentified persons in Gulshan-e-Ghazi a few days ago.

Police officials made three arrests including a couple and accomplice on the charges of murdering the retired school teacher. The accused had allegedly fled from the crime scene and their arrests were made on technical basis.

The arrested persons including a woman named Shaba, Saleem and Ehtisham. However, the motives behind the murder were still unknown.

Earlier in the day, three suspects allegedly involved in a triple murder were arrested by the authorities from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi as they returned from Italy.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials found that the three suspects were present on the FIA stop list as they were wanted by Islamabad police in a triple murder case.

“As soon as they landed at the Karachi airport in a connecting flight from Italy, they were apprehended by the FIA officials,” the additional director of the FIA said adding that the suspects have been identified as Abrar Hussain, Shapra Iqbal and Razaq Nasir.

The suspects will be handed over to an Islamabad police team that would arrive in Karachi today.