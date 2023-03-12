Karachi police reveal genre of case against PTI MPA Arsalan Taj

KARACHI: After more than 12 hours of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Arsalan Taj’s arrest from his residence in Karachi, Sindh Police revealed the genre of the case against his arrest, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj was arrested in the case of the attack on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keamari’s office.

The spokesperson claimed that the office of DC Keamari near the SITE area was attacked by some PTI activists including Arsalan Taj, adding that a case was registered under the sections of terrorism.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Police in an overnight raid arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary-general Karachi chapter, Arslan Taj from his residence.

According to PTI Sindh spokesperson, Shehzad Qureshi, Sindh police ‘raided’ houses of party leaders including Khurram Sher Zaman, Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar.

Raja Azhar and Khurram Sher Zaman were not present at their residence during the raid, Qureshi said and added Arslan Taj has been taken into custody during the raid.

PTI Sindh spokesperson further the families of the party leaders were ‘threatened’ by raiding the police party.

He demanded of Sindh CM and IG the immediate release of Arslan Taj.

