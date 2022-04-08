Karachi policeman injured in attack of beggars

KARACHI: A group of beggars attacked and injured a Karachi policeman during action in the city’s Gizri Phase 7 area on Friday, reported ARY News.

As per details, the police party carried out an action against the beggars in Karachi’s South district, where beggars attacked a policeman and injured him.

The injured Karachi policeman has been moved to the hospital, while a case has been registered against the beggars after the high-ups of the police, took notice of the matter.

Later, as many as 40 beggars were rounded up by police in the different areas of the South district of Karachi. The police have also decided to make South Zone, beggar-free and strict orders have been issued to arrest them if anyone is found begging in the area.

Earlier, Karachi police had said they detained two women suspected to rent out human minors for amassing alms.

Police in Gabol Town claimed to have arrested two begging women who had in their custody one 3-month-old girl and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

It was upon suspicion that the police arrested the women and following the investigation the police learned both of the human children were intoxicated.

