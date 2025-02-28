Policeman returning home after duty robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

A policeman was robbed at gunpoint while returning to his home after completing his duty in Karachi’s Steel Town, ARY News reported.

As per details, Saeed Ahmed, a cop deputed at Steel Town Police Station, was robbed by armed criminals in Karachi.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shah Latif Town while the officer was returning home after duty.

A case has been registered at Shah Latif Police Station against four unidentified suspects.

According to the FIR, the complainant stated that he and his cousin were robbed near Sukhan River by four armed men who took their motorcycle and mobile phones before subjecting them to physical assault.

The FIR further revealed that the suspects had been looting other individuals in the area before targeting the officer and his cousin. Authorities are investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits.

Read more: WATCH: Robbers open fire at chasing police officers in Karachi

This is not the first time that a policeman has been deprived of his valuables in Karachi by the robbers.

Earlier, in September 2024, robbers attacked policemen and snatched their weapons and mobile phones at M-9 Motorway in Malir.

The policemen were patrolling when they were attacked and robbed by the robbers. The case was registered at Gadap Police Station on the complaint of injured Sub-Inspector Shehzad.