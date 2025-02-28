web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 28, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Policeman returning home after duty robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A policeman was robbed at gunpoint while returning to his home after completing his duty in Karachi’s Steel Town, ARY News reported.

As per details, Saeed Ahmed, a cop deputed at Steel Town Police Station, was robbed by armed criminals in Karachi.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shah Latif Town while the officer was returning home after duty.

A case has been registered at Shah Latif Police Station against four unidentified suspects.

According to the FIR, the complainant stated that he and his cousin were robbed near Sukhan River by four armed men who took their motorcycle and mobile phones before subjecting them to physical assault.

The FIR further revealed that the suspects had been looting other individuals in the area before targeting the officer and his cousin. Authorities are investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits.

Read more: WATCH: Robbers open fire at chasing police officers in Karachi

This is not the first time that a policeman has been deprived of his valuables in Karachi by the robbers.

Earlier, in September 2024, robbers attacked policemen and snatched their weapons and mobile phones at M-9 Motorway in Malir.

The policemen were patrolling when they were attacked and robbed by the robbers. The case was registered at Gadap Police Station on the complaint of injured Sub-Inspector Shehzad.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.