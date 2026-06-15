Karachi Port records highest ship traffic in eight years

Karachi Port has surpassed the milestone of 2,000 ship calls for the first time in nearly eight years, reflecting growing maritime trade activity and reinforcing its position as Pakistan’s primary gateway for international commerce.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said Karachi Port handled 2,003 ship calls between July 2025 and June 13, 2026, according to data compiled by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The figure exceeds the 2,000-vessel mark last recorded in fiscal year 2017-18.

The vessels calling at the port during the period represented a combined gross registered tonnage (GRT) of 84.43 million tonnes, underscoring the scale of shipping operations managed by the country’s largest seaport.

According to the minister, vessel calls increased by 7.5 percent compared with the corresponding period last year, while gross registered tonnage rose by 3 percent, indicating sustained growth in cargo movement and maritime traffic.

Maritime Minister announces storage relief at KPT terminals to ease exporters’ burden

He said the achievement highlights the growing momentum of Pakistan’s maritime trade and reaffirms Karachi Port’s central role in the country’s trade and logistics network, through which a substantial share of imports and exports is handled.

He said Pakistan could attract greater transshipment traffic by offering more competitive port tariffs than regional rivals such as Dubai, Salalah, Colombo, and ports in India and Hong Kong.

KPT Chairman Rear Admiral (Retd) Shahid Ahmed attributed the growth to increased shipping activity, improved operational efficiency, and the continued confidence of international shipping lines operating through Karachi Port.

“Karachi Port, established in 1887, remains a key hub for containerized cargo, bulk commodities, and general trade, linking Pakistan with major regional and global shipping routes,” he said.

Junaid Chaudhry described the increase in vessel calls as a positive indicator for Pakistan’s trade outlook, reflecting stronger commercial activity and greater utilization of port infrastructure.

He said the milestone was achieved through KPT’s efforts to enhance maritime connectivity, modernize port operations, and attract investment in the logistics and maritime sectors.

The minister expressed confidence that the latest achievement would further strengthen Karachi Port’s standing as Pakistan’s premier maritime gateway and support broader national efforts to expand trade and economic activity through the country’s ports.

Notably, the regional geopolitical developments, including disruptions to maritime routes caused by the Iran war, have created opportunities for Pakistan to position itself as a competitive transshipment hub.