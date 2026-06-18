Karachi Port tariff hike suspended

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar, has announced a major relief measure for the business community by freezing the proposed 5 per cent tariff increase at Karachi Port for the 2026–27 financial year.

According to details, Junaid Anwar said decision will provide importers and exporters with relief exceeding Rs500 million and is aimed at supporting trade and economic activity across Pakistan.

Junaid Anwar stated that the move is in line with the Prime Minister’s Blue Economy vision, which seeks to facilitate businesses and strengthen Pakistan’s maritime and trade sectors.

He explained that the primary objective of the tariff freeze is to reduce operational costs for traders and industrialists, thereby improving the overall business environment.

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The minister asserted that the government remains committed to taking practical measures to promote exports, expand trade and stimulate economic growth.

He added that freezing the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) tariff will help maintain stability in port-related costs and contribute to increased trade activity.

Reaffirming the government’s pro-business approach, Junaid Anwar said that efforts are continuing to provide further incentives and facilities to the business community in order to support sustainable economic development.