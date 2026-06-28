KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has achieved the highest cargo handling volume in its 138-year history, setting a new record by surpassing its previous benchmark of 54.685 million tonnes, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced.

The minister described the achievement as a significant milestone for Pakistan’s maritime sector, saying the record reflected the continued growth and improving performance of the country’s port operations.

“The new cargo handling record is evidence of the progress being made in the maritime sector,” Chaudhry said, adding that the government remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a major regional maritime and trade hub.

He said reforms aimed at modernizing and expanding the country’s ports were being accelerated to improve operational efficiency and strengthen Pakistan’s trade infrastructure.

The minister added that enhancing investment, logistics, and the port management system remains a key priority of the government as it seeks to boost the country’s maritime economy.

Read more: Maritime minister announces major cut in port charges at KPT



Earlier, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced a major financial relief package at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), significantly reducing port charges to facilitate trade and attract global shipping.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by the minister.

Under the new package, substantial concessions have been introduced for foreign transshipment vessels, along with a wide range of incentives aimed at boosting port activity.

The minister said the new incentive scheme has been implemented from March 18, 2026.

He announced up to a 60% reduction in duties and charges on dry bulk export cargo. The minimum transshipment cargo requirement has been reduced from 10% to 7.5%.

Additionally, the base discount has been increased from 5% to 20%, with a further 5% discount to be offered on additional cargo.