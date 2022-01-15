Karachi positivity ratio peaks over 35pc as CM calls task force meeting

KARACHI: Alarm bells have started ringing among stakeholders devising COVID strategy in Karachi after the business centre reported a positivity ratio of 35.50 percent, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned a meeting of the COVID task force amid a sudden surge in COVID cases and positivity ratio in Karachi.

The meeting would mull over proposals needed to tackle a surge in the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the province, especially in Karachi.

The positivity ratio was reported at 28.80 on Friday, witnessing around a seven percent increase in a day.

Yesterday, the Karachi administration took strict decisions to curb the spread of COVID-19 fuelled by the Omicron variant and expedite vaccination.

The decisions were taken in a high-level session chaired by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and it was decided to expedite Covid vaccination and achieve the targets besides taking notice of the violations in wedding halls.

The participants decided to enforce standard operation procedures (SOPs) set for the wedding halls. Memon gave go-ahead to the deputy commissioners for enforcing the Covid SOPs with the assistance of police, Rangers teams by visiting all wedding halls.

The commissioner added that the local administration should not allow entry of more than 1,000 guests at a wedding venue nor people not wearing face masks.

