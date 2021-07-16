Several areas of Karachi facing power outages after heavy rain

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi facing power outages as more than 250 feeders and PMTs of the Karachi Electric (KE) have tripped after continued heavy downpour in the city, ARY News reported.

Areas including, Nagan Chowrangi, Anda Morr, North Karachi, North Nazimabad Block I, North Karachi, 7D, Liaquatabad, Old City Area, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Jacob’s Lines, Garden, Orangi, Korangi, Quaid-e-Abad, Gurumandar and others are facing power suspension.

Meanwhile, the KE spokesperson has claimed that the supply of electricity is underway at 1,737 feeders out of 1,900, while the supply of electricity has been suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure due to flood-like situation.

Parts of the city received heavy to light rain, leading to traffic jams and difficulties for motorcyclists.

Karachi’s I.I.Chundrigar Road and adjacent areas, Saddar, Clifton, Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Baldia Town, Landhi and other areas lashed by the downpour.

Earlier on July 12, parts of Karachi had witnessed a power outage as soon as the city received its first rain of the monsoon spell, causing problems for the citizens.