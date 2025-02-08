SHO, eight others suspended in Preedy Police Station incident

KARACHI: A significant development has emerged in the case of the alleged police brutality that led to the death of a young man named Waqas at the Preedy police station, ARY News reported.

According to reports, following the incident, nine police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO), have been suspended.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South took strict action against those involved, leading to the suspension of SHO, SIO, and other officers.

The suspended officials include SHO Preedy Parvez Solangi, SIO Hanif Sial, Investigation Officer ASI Shahid Nazir, and Head Constable Zeeshan Haider.

All suspended officers have been transferred to the Suspended Company at Garden Headquarters until further orders.

Earlier, Waqas’ family and supporters gathered outside the police station with his body, demanding justice. The protesters blocked M.A Jinnah Road, causing severe traffic congestion and long vehicle queues in different parts of Saddar.

The demonstrators set a traffic police checkpoint on fire in the Mobile Market area.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.

He has sought a report from SSP South, directing authorities to investigate how the young man died in police custody.

He assured that if any officer is found responsible, legal action will be taken.

In other news, a Karachi trader who went missing on January 29, found dead from Do Darya area of the city on Sunday.

The body of Asif Kamal, a trader of Star Mobile Market in Karachi’s Saddar, was found brutally murdered in Do Darya, the police reported.

Asif, had gone missing on January 29 after leaving his residence in Landhi for work.

A missing person’s report was filed by his family after an extensive search, and a case of alleged kidnapping was registered at the Landhi police station on February 1.