Protest erupts over youth’s death at Preedy Police Station in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man named Waqas died in custody at Preedy Police Station, sparking a protest by his family and supporters. The demonstrators set a traffic police checkpoint on fire in the Mobile Market area, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, Waqas’ family and supporters gathered outside the police station with his body, demanding justice. The protesters blocked M.A Jinnah Road, causing severe traffic congestion and long vehicle queues in different parts of Saddar.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Munim Zafar Khan expressed concerns over the security of Karachi’s traders, stating that law enforcement officials took a businessman away at night, and his body was found the next day.

He blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for the deteriorating law and order situation, adding that Karachi residents continue to suffer fatal accidents involving dumpers, trailers, and heavy traffic.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. He has sought a report from SSP South, directing authorities to investigate how the young man died in police custody. He assured that if any officer is found responsible, legal action will be taken.

Read More: Missing Karachi trader found dead

Earlier, a Karachi trader who went missing on January 29, found dead from Do Darya area of the city on Sunday.

The body of Asif Kamal, a trader of Star Mobile Market in Karachi’s Saddar, was found brutally murdered in Do Darya, the police reported.

Asif, had gone missing on January 29 after leaving his residence in Landhi for work.

A missing person’s report was filed by his family after an extensive search, and a case of alleged kidnapping was registered at the Landhi police station on February 1.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Asif’s disappearance and murder.