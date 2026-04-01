Karachi administration on high alert ahead of expected rains

KARACHI: Authorities in Karachi have swung into action ahead of expected rainfall, with comprehensive measures put in place to tackle any potential rain-related emergencies, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all deputy commissioners, municipal bodies, cantonment boards, Water and Sewerage Corporation, town administrations, health department, solid waste management, and K-Electric to remain on high alert.

Officials have been instructed to ensure full preparedness to deal with any emergency situation during the rains. The commissioner has also ordered all deputy commissioners and relevant departments to immediately submit details of their contingency plans to the commissioner’s office.

In Karachi, a central rescue helpline has been activated at the commissioner’s office to respond swiftly to emergencies. Citizens can seek assistance by contacting helpline 1299.

Furthermore, all deputy commissioners in Karachi have been directed to activate control rooms in their respective offices and establish dedicated help desks to facilitate public assistance during the expected spell of rain.

The proactive steps come as part of efforts to minimize disruption and ensure a coordinated response across the city amid looming weather conditions.

Also Read: Met Office forecast rainfall across country from tomorrow

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and Azad Kashmir from tomorrow to April 04, ARY News reported.

The weather advisory has predicted widespread rain, wind, and thunderstorms across various parts of the country from April 1 to April 4, while in Sindh from April 02 to 04.

The PMD said that parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, are likely to receive rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms from April 02 to 04.

The weather department has added that daytime temperatures are expected to fall across the country. The weather system may persist even after April 04.